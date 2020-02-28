Karen Dolores (Sinagle) Wentz of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 70.
Karen was born November 2, 1949, in Washington D.C., to Louise M. Sinagle. She attended South Philadelphia High School.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her children, Tami Marinho (Bobby Lara), Kari Wentz, Robert (Patrick) Wentz and Donny (Michelle) Wentz; grandchildren, Cheryl Poynter, Drew (Cyndi) Poynter, Leonardo Marinho, Katelynn Lara, Christopher Wentz, James Aaron Brister, Robert Brister, Sabrina Wentz, Brandon Wentz and Hailey Wentz; great-grandchildren, Damien McElroy, Dwuane Andrew McElroy, Cireana Gonzales (Alejandro Quiroga), Martin Deleon, Brian Deleon and Roman Deleon; and one great-great-grandson, Alejandro Quiroga Jr.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
