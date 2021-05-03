Karen June (McCraig) Hadden, age 71, a former resident of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Karen was born on February 7, 1950, to Milton and Ruby (Toliver) McCraig. She was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California. She was an active member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where she played the piano for the choir, the Jones Chapel Men’s Chorus and was the church treasurer until she moved to Austin, Texas, in 2012.
Karen was the director of the Senior Citizen’s Program for Bee Community Action Agency where she retired after 35 years. She had many roles in the community such as: the secretary of the Lott Canada Alumni Association and a part of the Bee County Historic Commission. She loved her job, church and community as they loved her. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; three brothers, Don, Ralph and Ron McCraig; niece, Teresa McCraig; and nephew, Ricky McCraig.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharee’ (Terrell) Coleman, Rochelle (Adam) Hadden, Kristi (Tamara) Hadden, Shauniece (Brad) Hadden; her grandchildren, Kendrick Hadden, Jaren Hadden, Peyton Hadden, Jeremiah Coleman and Kare’Nai Hadden; one great-granddaughter, Chesney Long; nephews, Don (Danyell) McCraig, Ralph McCraig and Miguel Medina; nieces, Donna McCraig, Cheryl (Jon) Taylor, Sherry Mata and Patricia McCraig; and a host of family and friends.
Homegoing services will be held at New Hope Christian Church in Beeville, Texas, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00am, burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home