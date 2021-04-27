Loving mother Kari Ann Wentz of Beeville, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the age of 50.
Kari was born February 18, 1971, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Robert N. Wentz Sr. and Karen Dolores (Sinagle) Wentz. She was employed as a truck driver which she absolutely loved. As a caring hardworking mother of three sons whom she loved dearly, Kari was known as “Mom” to their friends as well. She had a heart of gold and would bend over backwards to help anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen D. Wentz; and stepbrother, Steve Smith.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their mother include her beloved children, Christopher Thomas Wentz, James Aaron Joseph Brister and Robert Edward Lee Brister. She is also survived by her father, Robert N. (Chrissy) Wentz Sr.; sister, Tami L. Marinho (Bobby); brothers, Robert N. Wentz Selinsky (Patrick), Donald E. (Michelle) Wentz, Logan Wentz, Cassie Smith and Joe Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
