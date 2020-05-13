Katherine Robatine “Robbie” Calkins Kirkpatrick, age 90, passed peacefully on May 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 17, 1930 in Beeville, Texas to Herbert Charles Calkins and Jessie Ione Gray Calkins. Raised in Beeville, Texas, she met Leonard Marvin Kirkpatrick while attending A.C. Jones High School where she was the Drum Majorette. They married on September 17, 1947. Together they made a family home and raised 6 children, 5 daughters and 1 son, with ages spanning 25 years from the oldest to youngest. They moved from Beeville to San Antonio in 1967. She was very active in her church and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Those who knew her knew her love for all children, not just her own, was immense.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of 71 years, Leonard Marvin Kirkpatrick; as well as her brother, Herbert Calkins.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Charles Kirkpatrick (Beth) and daughters Bobbie Lou Hoyt (Bryan), Bettie Sue Morey (Steve), Brenda Kay Kirkpatrick-Gibson (Aric), Bethany Ann Donnelly and Buffy Jo Carr (Anthony Medley); 9 grandchildren, Bonnie Christensen (Craig), Beckie Hoyt, Betsie Hoyt (Alfie Gonzalez), James “Jim” Bryant Russell III (Laura), Natasha Tuscano (Chris), Katelin Hannah Kirkpatrick, Jordan Wyatt Kirkpatrick, Trey Alexander DeLuna and Kali Jo Carr; and 6 great-grandchildren, Collin Christensen, Anna Christensen, James Bryant Russell IV, Joseph Bradley Russell, Vincent Tuscano; her niece Janine Manjarris; and nephews John Calkins and Mike Calkins; numerous cousins.
Private Funeral Services were on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 in San Antonio, with a funeral home chapel service later that day at the Galloway Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas. Interment followed at the Greenwood Cemetery in Beeville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Robatine’s name to the Castle Hills Christian Church Children’s Fund, 6209 West Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78213
