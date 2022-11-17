Kathleen “Kathy” (Rogers) Echevarria, 71, of Beeville, Texas passed away at home on November 13, 2022. She was born January 6, 1951, in Poteet, Texas to Orlynn Rogers and Louise (Munsell) Rogers. She was the second oldest of five children and is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Janice Morsbach and Connie Jean Rogers. She was a graduate of Texas A&M University-Kingsville where she earned a Bachelor’s in Applied Arts & Sciences with Business Emphasis. She was also a member of the National Dean’s List and Phi Theta Kappa.
Kathy spent her early years in Corpus Christi where she started her family and later relocated to Beeville. Along with being an active member of the First Christian Church, she volunteered at the Beeville Vineyard and Beeville Art Museum. Though she explored various careers she was most proud to represent the citizens of Beeville while leading the Spring Clean Project in 2008, and as a result was awarded a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for her service to the community.
Kathy was a unique and independent soul with a generous and loving spirit, but was never afraid to give you her honest opinion. She enjoyed numerous hobbies including cooking, gardening, painting, sewing and being close to nature. She was not shy, and her bright smile and sweet nature brought her into contact with many people. She was always ready to give an encouraging word, and to make a friend. Her bright hats and clothes never failed to make an impression around town.
Her greatest joy was her three children and six grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bryce “Philip” McCormick and wife Shelley of Katy, Texas; daughter, Nicole Echevarria and husband Eddie Stokes of Beeville, daughter Stephanie Echevarria of Victoria; her grandchildren, Jamie McCormick, Connor McCormick, David McCormick, Lexy Echevarria, Hannah Studdard and Kameron Echevarria; her sister, Cindy Hayman; brother, Richard Rogers; cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews along with many friends.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, December 3, at 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Beeville with Rev. Maggie Mossler officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church. Following the luncheon, the family will have a private graveside service at the Papalote Protestant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in the name of Kathleen to the First Christian Church of Beeville or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home