Kathleen (Korenek) Paty, 69, of Beeville, Texas was called home by her Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from a hospital in Corpus Christi.
Kathy was born July 19, 1950, in Corpus Christi to Frank Henry and Daisy Mae (Smith) Korenek. She met Russell Paty on May 20, 1952 in San Francisco and married him May 30, 1970, at St. Gregory the Great in San Antonio. On May 30, 2020, she and Russ celebrated 50 years of marriage with a Papal Blessing from Pope Francis.
Kathy had an exceptional love for people and a heart of service. She served as a nurse at various nursing homes in San Antonio, Victoria and Beeville. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was actively involved with the CCE program where she found joy in teaching little ones about the God she loved. She was a Scout leader with Pack 451 sponsored by Saint Joseph Parish. She served her community as a volunteer at the Christus Spohn Hospital gift shop and more recently through her participation as an active member and officer of Crime Stoppers.
Above all, Kathy loved her family. She cherished the time she spent with each one, but was especially proud of her husband, Russ, their children, Chris (Cindy) Paty and Ryan (Michelle) Paty, both of Canyon Lake and grandchildren, Jordan Paty, Kirsten (Brandon) Schwaben and Kaitlyn Paty.
The family wishes to thank her cousin, Helen Smith, for the exceptional love and care shown to Kathy during her recent illness.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local food bank.
