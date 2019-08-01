Kathryn (“Kay”) Mary Cross Lamborn arrived at her eternal Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Kay was born and raised in Dowagiac, Michigan, the only child of Fred and Frances Cross. As a child she especially enjoyed attending college football games and other sporting events with her father, as well as going fishing with him.
After graduating from Dowagiac High School, Kay took general education classes at the University of Minnesota for one year, and then entered the nursing program at Grace Hospital in Detroit. While in nursing school she met Howard M. Lamborn, Jr., a young doctor who was in his obstetrics and gynecology residency. However, he joined the Navy when World War II broke out, and Kay also joined the Navy after completing her nursing program, and she was stationed as Treasure Island Naval Base near San Francisco. There, she reconnected with Howard, who soon proposed to Kay. They were married at Treasure Island.
She and Howard had six children even as Kay continued her nursing career and Howard his medical practice. In 1954, while making a house call, Howard’s vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, causing Howard to be ejected and seriously injured. Taken to a local hospital, Howard remained in a coma for approximately one month. After he recovered from his injuries, Howard resumed his medical practice on a limited basis. Kay, however, worked full time as a psychiatric nurse for twenty years, before her retirement. In 1993 they moved from Stockton in the San Joaquin Valley of central California, to Montrose, in the Pasadena area.
A believing Christian from an early age, Kay was a devoted prayer warrior for her family, friends and often even for those she didn’t know. She loved her country, and she especially respected and valued its traditions. Kay never met a stranger, at least not if there was the opportunity for conversation. She was gracious, kind and loving – Kay modeled a life of commitment to Christ, and was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (indeed, for all who knew her) the embodiment of a person walking near to God.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Dr. Philip Lamborn. She is survived by daughters Kindra (Phil) Girard of LaCanada-Flintridge, California; Karole (Tom) Beasley of Beeville, Texas; and Noelle (Gary) Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sons Howard M. Lamborn, III, of Sacramento, California, and Daniel (Denise) Lamborn of Ramona, California; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Grand View Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford Mortuary Northridge.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice Care of the Valley, 1176 Roadrunner Way, Simi Valley, California, 93065.