BEEVILLE – Mrs. Kathy Lynne Trevino, 58, of Beeville, passed away on June 17, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on Jan. 15, 1962, in Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Dale and Marjorie (Ingle) Hanns. She was raised by Marjorie and dad, Armando Ramirez. She married Jose Trevino on July 26, 1980, in Lafayette, Indiana. She was employed by ConocoPhillips Corporation.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Trevino of Beeville; her children, Nicole Clark of Missouri and Joshua (Hanna) Trevino of Corpus Christi, Texas; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose Lytle and Jose “Joey” Lytle both of Beeville; three sisters, Bea (Doug Speaks) Figueroa, Lisa (David) Bolinger and Liz (John) A.; niece, Tanya Nelson; nephews, Fabian “Bubba” Figueroa and Christopher “Red” Bolinger.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 pm on Thursday, June 25, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A Rites of Christian burial service will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 26, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Deacon Pete Trevino officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jose S. Esquivel, Jr., Matthew Gomez, Victor Gomez, Matthew Trevino, P J Trevino and Albert Gonzales.
The Trevino family would like to thank Linda Mae Gomez for all her kind assistance during their time of need.
