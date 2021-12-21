Kathy Taylor, 71, died peacefully with her husband at her side, December 19, 2021, at Arden Place of Beeville. She was born February 23, 1950, in Corpus Christi, TX. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Mary McNeese. She graduated from W. B. Ray High School, 1968, Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from South Texas Business College, Accelerated Executive Assistant Program, 1969. Kathy worked for the MED Group, Amco Medical Services and was last employed by the Beeville Bee Picayune.
She was married to James P. Taylor for 40 years and they eventually settled in Beeville, TX. Kathy was a member of First Christian Church, Beeville. She had been an active member of the Beeville Lions Club, a volunteer with CASA of Bee, Live Oak, Mullen and San Patricio Counties, board member and past chairman of St. Philip’s Episcopal School, District Chairman, Whooping Crane District, BSA, Corpus Christi, past club manager of Sunset 4-H, Cub Master of Pack 451, and active with Boy Scout Troop 451.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Alex Warren Taylor; nephew, Cole Weber McNeese; and brother, Darrell Lynn McNeese.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Michael Allen Taylor and Eric Clayton Taylor. Her surviving siblings include Larry B. McNeese (Karen), Ron N. McNeese (Wanda), and Debbie McNeese; sister-in-law, Lanni McNeese; and life-time friend-sister, Cheryl Meynig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, 715 N. St. Mary’s of Beeville, TX, on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Those who wish to remember Kathy in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio Counties, P.O. Box 184, Beeville, TX 78104 or Texas Lions Camp, P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029.
The family wishes to thank the CNAs, nurses and staff at Arden Place of Beeville and Exclusive Home Health, Beeville, for their kindness and care.