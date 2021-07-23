Kay Cantu Loya, 65, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on July 20, 2021.
She was born on March 9, 1956, in Goliad to Ruben Martinez Cantu and Dolores Salazar Cantu.
She is preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Bruno and Matilda Salazar; paternal grandparents, Juan Leal Cantu and Olivia Edison.
Mrs. Loya is survived by her father, Ruben Martinez Cantu; husband, Joe Derlin Loya; sons, Jeremie Cantu and Jacob Cantu, all of Beeville; brothers, Ruben Oscar (Martha) Cantu of Cypress, Gil Albert (Kim) Cantu of Houston, George Louis Cantu of Goliad, Henry Rolando Cantu of Seadrift, Omar (Rachel) Cantu of Goliad; sister, Rubena Denise Cantu of Beeville five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Oscar Cantu, Gil Albert Cantu, Omar Cantu, Michael Loya, Art Valenzuela, Saragoza Martinez and Jackson Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dora Ortiz, Patti Garcia, Mary Loya, Alice Valenzuela, Nancy Mendez, Pete Patel and Robert Slu Robinson.
