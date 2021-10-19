Keith LeRoy “Butch” Markley, age 80, currently of Kingsville, formerly of Beeville, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Mr. Markley was born on April 6, 1941, in South Beloit, Illinois, to Gertrude and Keith LeRoy Markley Sr.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Warren Lee Markley and is survived by one sister, Kathryn Markley of Rockton, Illinois; one son, Clinton Helling of Kingsville, and two daughters, Kathy (John) Stone of Beeville and Tammy (Martin) Rivas of Kingsville; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is being cremated, and there will be no public service.