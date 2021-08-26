Kenneth Carl Martin entered into his eternal reward on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born September 24, 1937, to Curtis and Thelma Martin in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Carl proudly served in the U.S. Army, and he loved his country. He had a passion for gardening and a talent for fixing things. He worked for Halliburton for 18 years then carried his knowledge to Coastal Bend College where he taught both Diesel and Automotive Mechanics. He also spent time with the Windham School District teaching Diesel Mechanics. He retired from Coastal Bend College after 20 years of service. However, he wasn’t through giving, and he served as a substitute teacher for Beeville Independent School District and Pettus Independent School District where he poured into the lives of many young people.
His quiet demeanor and kind spirit touched the lives of many. He was a loving and doting husband for 56 years and he was an inspiring, loving father. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids greatly. Carl will be missed by many family members and friends.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his infant son, Steven Craig; his parents, Curtis and Thelma Martin; and his oldest brother, Vernon Ray Martin.
He is survived by the love of his life, Pat Caylor Martin; and two daughters, Cheryl (Roy) Flora of Dayton, TX, and Rev. Cindy (Rev. Dean) Richey of Normanna, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will (Karen) Flora, Stephen (Heidi) Flora, Lesleigh (Nolan) Bagley, D.J. (Jazz) Richey, Lynnsey (Joel) Solorio and Christina Richey; great-grandchildren, Hal Flora, Hollis Flora, Adaline Bagley, Ashton Bagley, Finley Richey and Fallon Richey; and brother, Jack Martin of Harrah, OK.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 409 N. Tyler St., Beeville, TX.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at Christian Worship Center in Beeville with Rev. Dean Richey officiating.
Mr. Martin will be laid to rest at 2 o’clock that afternoon at Luling City Cemetery in Luling, Texas.
