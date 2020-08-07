Kenneth Dean Main, loving father, son, and grandpa, was called home to be with our heavenly father on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was 64. Kenneth was born June 28, 1956, in the great state of Texas to Kenneth Main an Amanda L. (Bennett) Lichty. He loved his family very much, and loved the game of frisbee golf. He also liked to collect baseball and football cards. He was proceeded in death by his father Kenneth Main, and son Joshua Dean Main. Survivors include his mother, Amanda L. (Bennett) Lichty; wife; daughters, Brittany Sue (James) Hardin, Karena Amanda (Kyle) Hill, Sarah Elizabeth (Sterling) Shank; step son Jason Corey Hadley; and numerous grandchildren. He will surely be missed. (Psalm 116: I 5) - “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”