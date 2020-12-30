Kenneth G. Hale, 84, formerly of Cadiz, Texas, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Argent Court Assisted Living in Jourdanton, Texas, where he was currently residing.
Kenneth was born September 4, 1936, in Beeville to Reba (Blalock) and Charles Eugene Hale. He was a 1955 graduate of Pawnee High School. He married Bettye Greathouse on November 26, 1980, in Corpus Christi. He was an active member of Cadiz Baptist Church. He served his country proudly with the U.S. Marine Reserves.
As a Reserve Deputy Sheriff, Kenneth was employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office when young for five years. He retired as a pipefitter and oil field service manager, but his true passion was ranching and spending time on his ranch with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dominoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reba and Charles Hale; a sister, Lois Fay Shaner; two brothers, Eugene Hale and Bobby Hale; a daughter, Brenda; an infant daughter, Rhonda; and his first wife and the mother of his children, Melba Baker.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Bettye Hale of Cadiz and Jourdanton; a son, Darren (Cindy) Hale of Pleasanton; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021. Burial followed in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Hale, Dennis Hale, Mitchell Hale, Ty Shaner, Joel Mooney, Jeff Ward and Charlie Moorand.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby and Mark George, Sonny “Coyote” Hale, Michael Hale and Ronnie Shaner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cadiz Baptist Church, 160 Redbird Ridge, Beeville, TX 78102, or to the charity of one’s choice in Kenneth’s name.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home