“I joined the Navy to see the world and I only saw Beeville, Texas.” - Kenneth Jay Clem, Sr.
A loyal, honorable, yet stubborn man, Kenneth Jay Clem, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 73.
Kenneth was born November 18, 1948, in Seattle, Washington, to William Columbus Clem and Betty Jean Barrows. He grew up in McCamey, Texas, and went to school in Woodward, Oklahoma, along with his siblings Terri, Diane, Bill, Randy, and Homer.
Known for his stories, he often recalled a fun time when he went on a camping trip with his family. Kenneth put his orange and grape sodas in the river to get cold. For hours and hours, he anxiously waited for his sodas to chill so he could enjoy the refreshing beverages with his dinner. Unfortunately, his brother Bill burned himself by accidentally spilling a pot of boiling hot coffee on himself, so the family had to pack up and hurry home. With all the commotion, they forgot the sodas that Kenneth had put in the river. He recalled how he pitifully watched through the rear window as his beloved sodas got further and further away from his view.
As he grew into a tall man of six foot six inches, he was very active. He ran track, did high jumps, and played basketball in high school and college. He received two Associate’s degrees, one in criminal justice and the other in kinesiology.
Kenneth was married to the love of his life, Diana Clem, for 49 years; they almost reached their 50th anniversary. The two met when mutual friends set them up on a blind date. Diana had just gotten off work at the telephone operator’s office when she met Kenneth. She looked up at him and fell in love with his bright blue eyes… and the rest is history! They were married on April 5, 1973, in Beeville, Texas. Their children Kenny and Kelli meant the world to them, and Kenneth especially loved being a grandpa, or “Papaw” as his granddaughter Taylor called him. Kenneth taught his family to always be honest and to do the right thing, helping others in need, especially family.
He also taught family friends to park on the right side of the street – and of course there’s a story to be heard about that. Over the years, he enjoyed visiting his family in Utah and Idaho, and treasured the time when the Clem family reunited at his mother Betty Jean’s funeral. He was able to join his immediate family with his own siblings’ families for the first time in a long time. Kenneth also enjoyed visiting his son Kenny and his family in North Carolina and in Arizona, where Kenny was stationed while in the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years.
Kenneth was an honest and fair man who loved God and his country. He served in the United States Navy for four years and was honorably discharged on April 2, 1974. He then went on to serve in the Navy Reserves until February 12, 1976. For the last ten years, up until his last day of life, he worked as a delivery driver for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. He loved working there and would do anything for his work family.
In his free time, Kenneth loved collecting things. He had a coin collection and even collected items for others. His granddaughter, Taylor recalls a time where her grandfather saw free books on the side of the road. He packed up four large boxes worth of books and proudly presented them to Taylor, all because of her love for reading. He loved a good bargain.
Kenneth loved watching the Oklahoma Sooners football games and had the time of his life on December 30, 2021, when his son Kenny took him to watch the Sooners in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. He loved watching Disney movies with his grandchildren and westerns on TV – from spaghetti westerns and Yellowstone to the History channel. After a long day at work, Kenneth loved to come home and play Free Cell and Mahjong on his phone while watching TV and sitting in his favorite recliner with his wife Diana. No one can ever fill the spot that he left – as it was quite literally shaped to him after so much time sitting there.
Kenneth will always be remembered for his big heart and kindness. He was a big teddy bear who would give anyone the shirt off his back and always put others before himself.
He had a huge sweet tooth and enjoyed treats like peach cobbler, carrot cake, oatmeal cookies, and bread pudding, but he also really loved good food like steak, ribs, po’ boys, and pizza. Kenneth ate anything and was known to finish others’ plates – all washed down with a nice, cold Pepsi, sweet tea, or strawberry milkshake with extra ice cream. Growing up as a Latter Day Saint, Kenneth loved God and reconnected with the church in his later years. An honest man, if he found a dollar on the ground, he would turn it in. He always had wonderful stories to tell, and used to tell people “You can’t fix stupid.” He also called his granddaughter Taylor “Teen Angel” even after she wasn’t a teenager anymore.
Kenneth leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years Diana Garza Clem; his son Kenneth “Kenny” Jay (and Myrissa) Clem, Jr.; his daughter Kelli Denise Clem (and Marques Loya); his grandchildren Taylor Lynn Clem (and Luis Balboa), Marques Owen Loya, and Kacey Max Loya; his siblings Diane and Darl Hirschi, William “Bill” and Trudy Clem, Randall “Randy” and Barbara Clem, and Homer and Dianne Clem; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is reunited with his parents William Columbus Clem and Betty Jean Barrows and his sister Terri Lynn Thurman.
Kenneth’s family would like to thank the O’Reilly’s team for always loving and supporting Kenneth and being his home away from home.
