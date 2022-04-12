Kenneth Ray Cano peacefully entered eternal rest on March 23, 2022, while surrounded by his loving and supportive family. He was born on April 3, 1970, in Houston, Texas, to Reyes Sanchez Cano and Evangelina Aguirre.
He is reunited with his parents and brother, Mark Anthony Cano.
He leaves behind his children, Justin (Bea) Cano, Aurelio (Gracy) Uribe, Pablo Uribe, Jon Cano, Emery Cano, Texas Ballew, Maria (Andrew) Martinez, Gabriella Cano, Abigail Cano and Areanna Cano; his siblings, Jennifer (Jesse) Keller and Maggie (Khari) Cooper; and bonus father, Joe Reyes. He also leaves behind many beautiful grandchildren, family and friends.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.