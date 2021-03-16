Kenneth Wayne Boland, 85, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away in a Corpus Christi hospital on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Kenneth was born December 29, 1935, in Corpus Christi to Curtis Heath Boland and Fannie Lou (Spain) Boland. He attended Sundeen High School and was employed with the City of Corpus Christi Water Department as a general foreman of water construction for 25-plus years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He married his sweetheart, Alice J. Snyder, on February 15, 1986. As a faithful self-made caring individual, Kenneth earned a PhD in life. He loved his wife and family, his horse, Ol’ Bill, his dogs and cows. Known as John Wayne’s twin by some, he enjoyed tinkering with his tractors and having a cup of coffee with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Fannie Boland; two brothers, Raymond Boland and Harry “Butch” Boland; four sisters, Betty Lou Boland, Lillie Rowland, Ruthie Mae Fox and Billie Jo Barecky; and a sister-in-law, June Boland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Alice Boland; children, Kenneth Warren (Sun Ye) Boland, Sherry Elaine (John) Patterson, Kendall W. Laughlin (Cristi) Jr. and Kristopher L. Laughlin; siblings, Curtis “C.L.” Boland, Elaine (David) Emmons and Mary (Daniel) Melcer; grandchildren, Erin Taylor (Justin) Jolley, Maxwell Laughlin, Kristopher Laughlin Jr., Kylie Laughlin, Kaylee Laughlin, Gabriel Patterson, Jeremiah (Angelica) Patterson, Kenneth C. Boland, April Julian and Dawn Duley; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will greet family and friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis “C.L.” Boland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home