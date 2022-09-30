On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Kenneth Wayne Winburn surrounded by his loving family was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Kenneth was born July 14, 1945 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Don Carlos Winburn and Magnolia (Hill) Winburn. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. With his father pursuing a military career, Kenneth spent his childhood years living in Germany, Japan and Korea.
After graduating from Wichita Falls High School, he attended Midwestern University, majoring in Business Administration and then proudly joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Newport News during the Vietnam War.
He married Holly Shelton on November 8, 1991 in Carrollton, TX.
He spent most of his adult life as an A & P mechanic and an Inspector of Aviation, and later partnered with his wife, Holly, in his own aircraft/maintenance repair business.
Kenneth spent many years mentoring and training student interns who were studying for an A & P license.
When his children were young, he coached baseball, Little Dribblers, and worked with the church youth group Royal Rangers. He was a member of Normanna Baptist Church.
In 2015, he was commissioned as an honorary Admiral in the Texas Navy which he was very proud of.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Magnolia Winburn; and a sister, Annie Willis.
Survivors include his wife of almost 31 years, Holly (Shelton) Winburn of Beeville; a daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Williams of Palo Pinto; four sons, Kenneth Wayne Jr. (BJ) Winburn of Weatherford, Brian (Amy) Winburn of Washington D.C., Seth (Lindsay) Winburn of Weatherford and Carlos Winburn of Mineral Wells; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peggy (Mark) Carney of Flower Mound and Kathy Garces of Howe.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
Lunch will be served at noon Sunday, October 2, and the funeral service will be conducted that afternoon at 2 o’clock at Odell Baptist Church in Odell, TX with Pastor Darrell Monday and Pastor Wallace Clay officiating.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Dunson officiating.
Pallbearers are Charlie Cox, Jeff Cox, Steven Fair, Todd Pope, Clay Shelton, Pat Shelton, Greyson Snell and Logan Stone.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Christopher D. Garza, Kenneth Winburn, Jr., Brian Winburn, Seth Winburn and Carlos Winburn.
Kenneth leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews, loyal aviation friends, and his two adoring cats, Buckett and Silk