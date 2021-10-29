Kevin Kruger, age 53, passed away October 25, 2021, at his ranch in Normanna, Texas.
Kevin was born in Denton, Texas, to Larry and Carla (Perkins) Kruger on June 27, 1968. He graduated from Little Elm High School and earned his nursing degree at Angelo State. He went on to complete his Master’s of Health Science at Texas Wesleyan and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). He was a dedicated CRNA, an expert hunter, loving husband, father and follower of Christ.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 29 years, Caryel; son, Lane Kruger; daughter, Hana Kruger; parents, Larry and Carla Kruger of Forestburg, Texas; sister, Karen (Shane) Wiley of Forestburg; and brother, Kirk (Amber) Kruger of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Pettus United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of Kevin to the Pettus UMC or the OATH Program.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home