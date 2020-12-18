LaRae Deneen Brown, 34, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on December 16, 2020.
LaRae was born on January 18, 1986, to Donna Brown in Beeville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Beatrice Brown and Willie J. Brown, Uncle, Terrell Jefferson.
Survivors include her children, Jaylyn Rocha and Ayanna Rocha; mother, Donna Brown; uncles, Steve Jefferson, Kenneth Jefferson, Willie James Brown, John Jefferson, Joe Jefferson; aunt, Connie Jefferson.
Visitation will be held at 2:00pm until 4:00pm on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with Rev. Eric R. Tarver.
Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Steve Jefferson, TY Brown, Willie Brown, Kenneth Jefferson, Ringo De Leon and Rogen Jefferson.
