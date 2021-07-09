Larry C. Polozeck
October 31, 1948 – July 1, 2021
Larry Clifford Polozeck, 72, of Austin, Texas, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Born October 31, 1948, in Beeville where he attended catholic and public school.
His family moved to Austin where Larry attended Reagan High and graduated in 1966 and then attended Southwest Texas University. He served in the Texas National Guard from 1968-1974.
Larry retired in 2000 after 32 years with Southwestern Bell. Retirement included delivery jobs accompanied by his little dog Truffles. Later driving school buses for Hyde Park Baptist, Travis ISD and Eanes ISD – always returning home with entertaining stories about “my kids,” each so very special.
His favorite hobbies included writing poetry honoring his friends, and there was never an occasion he did not have a toast. Larry loved telling stories of camping on the Frio and family reunions.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Oscar Polozeck and Lillie Schultz Polozeck. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sylvia Marshall Polozeck; daughters, Pamela Polozeck Williams (Jason), Amanda Polozeck Sutton (Terence); grandsons, Benjamin Barnette Bradshaw and Jackson Alistar Sutton. Survivors also include a sister, Rita Hodde; and brother, Jim Polozeck; and families and extended families back East and his precious puppy Izzaboo.
While his family were the jewels in his crown, his many friends made up the gold; they all should know every fishing trip, dove hunt and happy hour were cherished by him. He enjoyed these various pursuits and also loving and watching his family grow on Cypress Creek—the generations of family and friends learning to swim, laughing and loving the fellowship this small place provided.
Polo never met a stranger.
It was Polo’s wish for his family and friends to have a big party, so mark your calendars for a celebration on October 30, 2021. Details to follow.
Thomason Funeral Home, San Marcos