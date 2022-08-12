Larry H. Rodriguez, age 71 of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Beeville to Hilario G. & Natividad S. (Hinojosa) Rodriguez on November 29, 1950. He attended public schools in Beeville, and obtained an Associates of Arts degree in Criminal Justice leading him to work tirelessly with TDCJ, and retire after many years. Larry united in marriage to Ruth, and an unbreakable bond would forge memories to last a lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Natividad (Hinojosa) Rodriguez, brother; Julian H. Rodriguez and other family members.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Rodriguez of Beeville; three sons; Larry V. Rodriguez of Houston, Miguel Angel (Anna) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, and Luis Angel (Alison) Rodriguez of Beeville; three daughters, Veronica G. (Luke) Brosam of Mankato, MN, Marisela (John) Cirone, and Sonia (Abram) Arroyos of Beeville; his father, Hilario G. Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; two brothers, Benito H. Rodriguez of Beeville, Abel (Lyn) Rodriguez of Alice; and one sister, Emma Linda (Dane) Warren of Las Vegas, NV; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, August 12th from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resum at the funeral home on Saturday, August 13th from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at East Side Church of Christ with David Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Active pallbearers: Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Luis Angel Rodriguez, Jake Anthony Arroyos, Joshua Abraham Arroyos, Devin Abram Arroyos, and Jacob Lee Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers: John Anthony Cirone, Brandon Michael Mungia, and Alexander James Rodriguez.