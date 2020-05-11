Larry Leon Silvey, age 75, owner and COO of Erosion Control Systems of Houston, went to be with his Savior on May 6th, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, TX following a long illness. He was born December 1, 1944 to Roma F. Silvey and Neva M. (Erwin) Silvey in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roma F. Silvey Jr of North Little Rock, AK. He has two brothers, Ron Silvey of Smithville, Mo, and David Silvey of Paradise, Mo.
Larry loved his wife of 55 years, Pat Wait Silvey, who he married on September 19, 1964. He has two children, Belinda (Todd) Bowers of Lake Jackson, TX, and Erik (Lesa) Silvey, of Katy, TX. He has one foster son, David Medina of Rockport, TX. He has 9 grandchildren: Allyssa Bowers of Pearland, TX, Bailey and Maddie Bowers of Lake Jackson, TX, David and Chris Silvey of Fort Worth, TX, Hunter, Sierra, Jayce and Bella Silvey of Katy, TX. He has one foster grandson, Alex (Shannon) Lopez of Katy, TX and many foster grandchildren and great grandchildren. His happiest moments were spending time with his family. He was so proud of each of his children and grandchildren.
Larry was a Christian and loved the Lord, his family, and his work. He gave his life to Christ and was baptized with his daughter at Mineral Baptist Church. Larry served as Deacon there. He was a member of Pettus Baptist Church for 13 years and a member of New Life Baptist Church in Beeville, TX. Most recently, he attended Hope City Church in Houston, TX. When a task seemed impossible, Larry believed Phillipians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
He graduated from Smithville High School in Smithville, MO in 1962. He was very involved in FFA programs and competed and won on several agricultural teams. Larry proudly served his country as a US Army MP in the Americal Division in Vietnam in 1967-68. Larry and family lived in Paradise, MO until he moved to Mineral, TX in 1977.
He was employed by Johnson Construction Company from 1977 until 2017 when he and his partners, Erik Silvey and Chris Kidd purchased Erosion Control Systems from Jim Johnson. Larry had a great deal of respect for the entire Johnson family and thought of Jesse Johnson as a second father. Larry’s work ethic has been an example for his children and grandchildren. He also felt that if a job couldn’t be done right- it shouldn’t be done at all. He always felt he shouldn’t expect his workers to do a job that he wouldn’t do himself. You often found him down in the trenches working alongside his employees. He loved his employees. Part of his work ethic was learned as a child. When he was only 12, his father broke his leg and couldn’t do his job as a farmhand, so Larry stepped up and for many months did his father’s job to support his family.
Thank you for joining us today to share in his celebration of a life well served.