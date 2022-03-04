Laura Sue (Carter) Brzozowski, 90, of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Laura was born January 8, 1932, in Hamlin, Texas, to Jesse Stevens Carter and Reta Mae (Wise) Carter. She worked as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Alice, Texas, and married the love of her life, William “Bill” Joseph Brzozowski, on October 27, 1951, in Gonzales, Texas. Laura enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a professional seamstress. She also enjoyed quilting. Laura was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville. Our Mother will always be remembered as a loving mother, homemaker, and grandmother. She was also gifted in writing and showing care and compassion for others.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Reta Carter; her husband, Bill Brzozowski; two brothers, Charles Carter and J.B. Carter; and two sisters, Maurine Hatcher and Wanda Rathburn.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Sue (Adan) Benavides of Corpus Christi; four sons, Gerald “Jerry” Wayne (Georgia) Brzozowski of Fredericksburg, David Ryan Brzozowski of Hutto, Joseph Dean Brzozowski of Beeville and William Alan Brzozowski of San Antonio; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sam (Mary) Carter of Alice.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, March 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Alan Brzozowski, Joseph Dean Brzozowski, David Ryan Brzozowski, Gerald Brzozowski, Jason Carter, Steven Carter, Gerald Brzozowski, Jr. and Garrett Brzozowski.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Laura, especially Cathy Burns, RN, Janie Gonzales, Respiratory Therapist, and Aubrey Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home