LaVerne (May) Webb, of Uvalde, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 95. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, James Webb and two siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Jane, Diane and Sara; one sister, Faye Whiteley; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; and many, many friends.
LaVerne was born September 3, 1926, on a farm in Berclair and later attended and graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in August of 1945, with a double major in education and chemistry. Her teaching career began September 3, 1945, at the age of 19. When she was teaching chemistry at Lytle High School, several of her students were older than she. Her career continued at Kingsville High School, and she also worked outside of education as a chemist for Celanese Chemical Plant for several years.
LaVerne married educator James Webb in 1949 and returned to education in 1950 as a fifth-grade teacher in Brownsville. Their move to Sinton in 1953 afforded her the opportunity to serve as a sixth-grade teacher and eventually Sinton High School librarian from 1955-1983. While in Sinton, she and her husband raised three daughters. In education for over 35 years, LaVerne retired in 1983. LaVerne moved to Beeville in 1985 and later to Uvalde in 2001, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Uvalde and involved in various community activities. LaVerne had a gentle personality and congenial smile radiating in all her friendships.
Some of the joys about this incredibly brilliant and charming Christian lady are her unique hobbies. At the end of a full day of teaching, characteristic of Annie Oakley, she would drive back to the Berclair farm from her Sinton home with her .243 rifle, kill a deer, skin and process it and bring it home ready to eat.
Her love for cattle ranching began at a very early age under her father’s counsel. She and her husband took over the centennial cattle operation in 1962 until she moved to Uvalde.
Additionally, not only was LaVerne known for her sharp Bridge skills but on her mother/daughter fishing trips to the Texas Coast near Rockport, she usually caught the first fish and traditionally brought in the largest catch of the day.
Graveside service will be held at Beeville Memorial Park on Friday, October 22, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eugene Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace House in San Antonio (gracehousesa.org) or South Texas Children’s Home (www.stchm.org).
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home