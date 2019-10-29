Lawana K. (Potter) Hoff, 80, of Pettus, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mrs. Hoff was born Feb. 19, 1939, to Oliver and Peggy (Anderson) Potter in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Survivors include her husband, Oren D. Hoff Jr.; a daughter, Twila (James) Crothers; three sons, Terry Wayne (Mary) Keller and Troy Lee (Stephanie) Keller, both of West Virginia, and Oren (Debra) Hoff III of Bruni; a brother, Michael Potter of Hagerstown, Maryland; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there Thursday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. Services will conclude in the chapel.