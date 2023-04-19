Lazaro B. Tagal Sr., 86, of Beeville, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Lazaro was born on December 17, 1936, in Enrile Cagayan, Philippines to Rufino Francisco Tagal and Aloida Binasoy. He married Ernestina Marinduque in the Philippines on October 29, 1955, and they spent 67 wonderful years together. He was a farmer and in 1994, he moved to Beeville and became a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; daughter, Nenita Tagal; and daughter-in-law, Edna Tagal.
Survivors include his wife, Ernestina M. Tagal; three daughters, Felicidad (Thomas) Smith, Assumption (Marlon) Monterubio, and Rosalia (Freddie) Baldovino; three sons, Francisco Tagal, Lazaro (Elena) Tagal Jr., and Vicente (Nora) Tagal; 11 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Interment followed in Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Thomas Smith, Lazaro Smith, Jhan Baldovino, Joshua Baldovino, Alvin Tagal, and Ariel Tagal.
Honorary pallbearers were Tammy Smith, Angelica Tagal, Analisa Tagal, and Abegail Tagal.