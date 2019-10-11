A Gathering for Lealand Wade Nolen, Sr., 75, of Rosenberg, TX, will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna, Texas 78142.
He was born October 17, 1943, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Elmer Lee Nolen and Sydonie Storch Nolen. He died October 6, 2019, in Rosenberg, Texas. In 1962, he graduated from Pettus High School. Lealand was a veteran of the US Air Force, a police officer, and a foreman for Witco Chemical Plant. He coached and umpired Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball and served as President of the Rosenberg National Little League. He loved fishing and camping and volunteering at Texas State parks. Lealand was a fan of the University of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Houston Astros. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was well loved and was a great friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sydonie Brundrett; father, Elmer Lee Nolen; stepfather, J.W. Brundrett; and sister, Linda Jo Storch.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Nolen; children, Doris G. Hood, Audra L. Drennan, and Pete Nolen; brother, Freddy; sisters, Ethal Jo and Annette; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchldren.
Memorials may be given in his memory to a charity of choice.
