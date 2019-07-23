Lee Meyer, 89, of Beeville, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mr. Meyer was born March 30, 1930, in Ganado to John Otto and Wanda Meyer. After graduating from Angleton High School, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Guam during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Beeville in 1955 where he owned and operated Meyer Motor Parts for many years. He married Imogene Stevenson in 1977 and loved flying his bright yellow 1947 J-3 Piper Cub.
He served as a member of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years and was a trustee of the Beeville Independent School District, a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Beeville Chamber of Commerce. He was a supporter of various automotive programs at the high school and junior college and served as a director of the Automotive Wholesalers of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 33 years, Imogene.
Survivors include five children, Mark (Joyce) Meyer, Marvin (Byrona) Meyer, Curtis (Annette) Stevenson, David Stevenson and Debbie (Gary) Maisel; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and Mary Dettman, Mark and Marvin’s mother.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Burial will be held at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Meyer, Scott Stevenson, John Stevenson, Will Stevenson, Jeff Sweeney, Josh Maisel, Josh O’Rear and Trey Crain.
