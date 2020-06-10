Lela Mae McClelen Downing, of Abilene, Texas, left this world peacefully at home at the age of 80, on June 4, 2020.
Lela was born in Beeville, Texas, in 1939. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas. Upon completion of her program in Corpus, she moved to Abilene in 1959. She spent her entire career as a legal secretary. Lela worked for George Jones Attorney at Law for over 50 + years and retired in 2018.
Lela is survived by her sister, Betty Lou McClelen Elder; her husband, Jack Elder; and their three children, Kenny Elder, Jeffrey Elder and Debra Elder Byler. She was blessed with love and care from her “special” daughter, Tammy Stoneham of Abilene; and her pride and joy granddaughter, Darby Jo Stoneham of Dallas. She leaves behind five additional nephews.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruby McClelen; brother, Thomas Andy McClelen; and her sister, Joyce Marie McClelen Searcy.
Lela will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, at 10:30 am in Beeville, Texas, at Beeville Memorial Park. Lela’s friends and family are invited to attend.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.