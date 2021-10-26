Lemma “Loree” (Tuttle) Horton, 94, died peacefully in her sleep in Caldwell, Texas, on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
She was born in Blanconia, Texas, on February 28, 1927, to Lemma Loree (Edwards) Tuttle and Sam Burton Tuttle and lived there until the age of 14. She attended the Blanconia school until it closed its doors in 1941 and was one of the last five classmates along with her brother, Louis, and Sara (Gray) Myers, Mary Catherine (Fox) O’Brien and Betty (Fox) Bauer.
Through her life, Loree lived in Blanconia, moved to Kingsville, married Robert H. Horton and raised four children, starting in Kingsville and later returning to Blanconia. Her home was Blanconia and her church family was always Blanconia Baptist Church. During her lifetime, she made a few stops along her path with stays in Lilburn, Georgia, and Montgomery, Humble, Bryan and Caldwell, Texas.
As a devoted Christian, mother and grandmother, she raised her children to understand the difference between right and wrong and pointed them to the Light of God. She and other women of the Blanconia community were long-standing supporters of a strong backbone for the Blanconia way of life and supporters of the Blanconia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lemma and Sam Tuttle; and two brothers, Louis Edward Tuttle and wife Betty and Sam Burton Tuttle and wife Norma.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her former husband, Robert H. Horton of Blanconia; and children, Sharon Baudo of Humble, Charles Horton of Montgomery, Carol (Jim) Lamar of Bryan and Dale (Becky) Horton of Beeville. She was also blessed with grandchildren, John and Jim Whitley, Aaron Horton, Joy (Michael) Awe, Amanda (Kylen) Kafer and Cory Horton; and eight great-grandchildren, Ian, Dennis, Kaylyn, Kira, James, Caroline, Madeline and Jonathan.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Blanconia Baptist Church with Pastor David Mundine officiating. Burial will follow at the Blanconia Cemetery.
