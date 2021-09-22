Loving Mother Lena Ruth (Poldrack) Pittman of Beeville, Texas, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 94.
Lena Ruth was born May 30, 1927, in Skidmore, Texas, to James and Lena Melinda (Roehr) Poldrack. She was a member of Beeville Baptist Church and loved to sing, tend to her plants and visit residents at the nursing home. Ruth was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and dedicated her entire life to them. Her faith in God stood strong and never wavered even when life presented tough challenges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lena M. Poldrack; her husband, Loyd F. Pittman Sr.; son, Kenneth Pittman; seven brothers; and numerous cousins.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her son, Loyd F. (Nancy) Pittman Jr.; her daughter, Beverly Brooks; two grandsons, Christopher (Brenda) Coates and Loyd F. (Karla) Pittman III; and two granddaughters, Kelly (Chad) Leader and Catherine Pittman. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Micah Leader, Matthew Leader (unborn), Jaxson Pellham, Loyd F. Pittman IV and Abigail Pittman.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 o’clock that afternoon at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Tim Stowe officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home