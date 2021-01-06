Leonard Padilla, age 87, of Beeville passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Mr. Padilla was born on September 7, 1933, in Beeville to Leonard & Petra (Garcia) Padilla, Sr. He was united in matrimony to Elvira Moreno and was a retired butcher.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Thelma Padilla; and son, Leonardo John Padilla.
Survivors include his wife, Elvira Moreno Padilla of Fulton; two sons, Marvin Padilla of Austin and Samuel Padilla of Corpus Christi; one daughter, Janette (Jeff) Sutherland of Montgomery, Alabama; numerous grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Treviño Funeral Home