BEEVILLE – Leonardo Briseno, 52, of Beeville, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1968, in Sinton, Texas, to the late Emilio and Gloria (Gonzalez) Briseno. He married Belinda Soliz on June 14, 1990, in Beeville, Texas. He was a grounds crew foreman in the maintenance department for Beeville I.S.D.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda S. Briseno of Beeville; one daughter, Tiffany (Robert) Serna of Beeville; three sons, Joe (Tarah) Soliz, John Briseno and Joseph (Elida) Briseno, all of Beeville; three brothers, Israel Briseno and Emilio (Sarah) Briseno, Jr., both of Beeville and Edward Briseno of Victoria, Texas; one sister, Lisa Briseno of Beeville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Kingsway Church with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Soliz, John Briseno, Joseph Briseno, Robert Serna, Kaleb Briseno and Emilio Briseno. Honorary pallbearers are Tiffany Serna, Crystal Benavidez and Jacob Rivas.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel