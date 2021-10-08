Leonardo Gonzales of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on October 05, 2021, at the age of 33.
Mr. Gonzales was born December 14, 1987, in Beeville, Texas, to Maria Rodriguez and Ruben Gonzales Sr. He graduated from A.C. Jones high school in 2006. He was kind, loving, gentle, funny and smart (his family called him Mr. Google). He was an amazing father and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his children and wife (board games, Madden, Marvel movies and cuddles), watching the Jets play, training and loving on his pup Odin, debating any and all topics, and playing Magic the Gathering with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Ruben Gonzales Sr. and grandparents Castulo and Rafela Gonzales, his uncle Antonio Gonzales, his maternal grandparents Leonardo and Matilde Delgado, and his friends Marcos and Jared.
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life Amanda Gonzales and his eight children: 6 sons Leonardo Jr., Christopher, Gabriel, Titan, Atticus and Artimus Gonzales; 2 daughters Tempist and Diamond; his parents Geronimo and Maria Rodriguez; his 3 sisters Wanda (Miguel) Padron, Tanya (Mario) De Pau, Christina (Duane) Moore; 2 brothers Jesse (Irene) Carabajal, and Ruben Gonzales; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; so many friends; and his dog Odin.
Visitation will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm. Burial will be private.
Will be missed by anyone who was lucky to have him in their lives.
Treviño Funeral Home