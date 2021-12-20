Leonor Cavazos Garcia (known to family as La Prieta), age 94, crossed over peacefully into heaven on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with her children by her side.
Leonor was born on August 10 1927, in Beeville Texas, to Luis and Tomasa Cavazos.
She is preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, seven brothers; and former husband, Ramon Garcia.
Survivors to cherish her memories include her son, Thomas (Sylvia) from Covington, LA; and daughter, Anita (Joel) Luna from Rosenberg, Texas; three sisters, Lucia Cavazos of Mathis, Texas, Braulia Del Bosque of Beeville,Texas and Maria Guiterrez of Fort Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Michelle and Jerard Garcia from Louisiana, Travis (Kristin) and Ross (Abby) DeLeon from Katy, Texas and three great-grand children, Rihana, Travis and Cameron DeLeon, all from Katy, Texas; along with numerous nephewsand nieces.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by a chapel service at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Trevino Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas. Interment to follow at San Pedro Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Travis and Ross DeLeon, Jerard Garcia, Joel Luna, Rudy DeLeon and Brad Pender.
Honorary pallbearers are Sylvia and Michelle Garcia, Rihana and Abby DeLeon, Kristin, Travis and Cameron DeLeon.
