Lester Warren McCoy, 99, of Beeville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Mr. McCoy was born March 28, 1920, in Springfield, Missouri, to Nancy Ellen (Cobb) and George Washington McCoy. In 1938, he graduated from Cabool High School in Cabool, Missouri, and married Odie Mae Carson on Jan. 5, 1944. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1946 and a master’s degree in 1948 in education and English from Texas Christian University (TCU). He served as high school teacher and principal in Harold from 1947-1951, was high school principal in the Panhandle from 1952-1956 and at A.C. Jones High School from 1956-1979.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from December 1941 until November 1945 and was an active member of the Adams Street Church of Christ and taught Bible class for numerous years. He was the treasurer of the church from 1983-2000 and a deacon from 1961-1967. He also served as an elder from 1967-1974 and led the congregation in public prayers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nancy McCoy; sisters, Maxine Requa, Hope Shiplet and Rose Marie Watts; a brother, Raymond McCoy; and a daughter, Judy Lyn McCoy Veihl.
Survivors include a brother, Richard McCoy of Independence, Missouri; his wife of 76 years, Odie Mae (Carson) McCoy; a son, James W. McCoy; five grandchildren, Jamie Davis, Jeffrey McCoy, Heather McCoy, Eric Veihl and Breanne Veihl; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Adams Street Church of Christ with Minister Daniel Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be David Shepherd, David Todd, Brandon Shepherd, Albert McGuill, Bill Sugarek and Ronnie Smith.
