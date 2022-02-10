Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Joe Edward Lindsay transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly Home on January 28, 2022, surrounded by family members.
Colonel Lindsay was the eldest of eleven children born to the parentage of the late Joe Bass Benson Lindsay and Ruth Edna Roberts Lindsay on October 9, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas. He attended public schools in San Antonio and South Texas, where he graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School in 1960. He received an Associate of Science degree from San Antonio College (formerly San Antonio Junior College); a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Saint Mary’s University; and a Master of Arts degree in Business/Personnel Management from Central Michigan University. His military education included Squadron Officers’ School, Air Command and Staff College, and the Industrial College of Armed Forces (National Defense University).
Colonel Lindsay had a distinguished military career. After being commissioned in 1965, through Officers’ Training School, he completed pilot training school at Laredo Air Force Base in Laredo, Texas and Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was immediately assigned to Vietnam as a helicopter pilot where his primary mission was rescuing pilots whose planes were shot down by enemy forces. After several years as a helicopter pilot, he was assigned to Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, where he served a brief tour as a C-141 transport pilot. While at Charleston, he was assigned to the C-5 Galaxy (America’s largest airplane). Subsequent assignments were to the 436 Military Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, Delaware; and the 611 Military Airlift Support Squadron at Osan Air Force Base in the Republic of South Korea.
In addition to serving in Vietnam, he served as a pilot during the Persian Gulf War, “Operation Just Cause” in Panama, the Iranian evacuation in 1979, and numerous other campaigns and humanitarian missions.
In his role as a command pilot, he logged over 7,000 hours of flying, which included almost 6,000 hours in the C-5 Galaxy. He was a pilot on the historic first all-Black C-5 Galaxy crew in 1986. The crew’s mission drew laudatory international media coverage and generated pride in the Black community.
Colonel Lindsay served in various leadership and administrative roles. These include as Squadron Operations Officer, Chief Pilot, Instructor Pilot, Squadron Executive Officer, and Wing/Base Equal Opportunity and Treatment Officer.
His military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Aerial Achievement Medal, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award With Valor with six Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Humanitarian Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Upon retirement, Colonel Lindsay returned to San Antonio, Texas, to be closer to family. He was an active community leader, and volunteered his time and energy to many civic and religious affairs. Some of the many organizations included the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Community Bible Church Men’s Quest Group and the Church’s Communion Team, Senior Citizen’s Olympic, and Tuskegee Airmen (national and local chapters). He also mentored and tutored youth and young adults in the San Antonio area.
In addition to his parents, Colonel Lindsay was preceded in death by four siblings: Jackie Ray, Ruth Elaine, John Bass, and Gloria Lindsay Goodwin. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Candice Bonner (Anthony), Waco, TX; two grandsons: Casey Ford, San Antonio, TX, and Leary King, Waco, TX; three brothers: Jerome Lindsay (Demetria), Chesapeake, VA; Judge Sam A. Lindsay (Kathleen), Dallas, TX; and Jeff Lindsay, MD (Connie), Tulsa, OK; three sisters: Beverly Lindsay, PhD, EdD, Washington, DC; Faye Lindsay, San Antonio, TX; and Princess Lindsay, Austin, TX; three stepdaughters, all of San Antonio: Susan Richardson, Caryn Robling (Steve), and Liane Richardson; four step-grandchildren all of San Antonio: Stephen (Tre) Robling, Allison Robling, Lily Gatewood, and Jude Gatewood; brothers-in-law Larry Goodwin and Jeff Borth (Lisa), both of San Antonio; nine nieces and nephews: Richele Morgan (Jeff); John Lindsay, Jr., JD; Jerome Lindsay, Jr., MD (Rebekah); Rebekah Perez (Joe); Constance Cherones (Alex); Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, JD (Bryan); Lauren Lindsay; Heather Lindsay; and Timothy Lindsay; four great-nephews and one great-niece; one great-great-nephew; and numerous cousins and friends.
Services will be held at Community Bible Church (2477 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas) on Wednesday, February 23, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m .and services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (1050 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas) at 1:15 p.m., followed by a repast at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Club from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the charity of your choosing.