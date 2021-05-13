Lillian Ruth Hertel (Warren) 11-09-1937 – 5-12-2021Lillian Ruth Hertel, 83, of Angleton passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Ruth was born in Beeville, Texas, to J.B. and Lillie Mae Warren. She was an only child and the center of her parent’s world. Ruth graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, Texas. where she met the love of her life, Milton Hertel. Ruth and Milton were married in August 1957 and have enjoyed 63 years of happiness. After marrying, they moved to Austin where she took a job with the Texas Veterans Land Board. They moved to Angleton in July 1964. Ruth started work for the City of Angleton in 1970 as the city secretary and was promoted to city administrator in 1990, eventually retiring from that position in January 2002.Ruth was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served as past president of the church council and a member of the altar guild. She was a feature twirler at Texas Lutheran College, a member of the Angleton Women’s Study Club, Past President and Secretary of the Angleton Noon Lions Club, past member of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital Auxiliary and many other civic organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge in many local clubs, not only for the win, but for the friendship and fellowship. Ruth is survived by her husband Milton, daughter Terri Owens and husband Jeff, daughter Robin Crouch and husband Stewart; Grandchildren Nathan Owens, Jillian Short (Matthew), Trenton Crouch (Kati) and Amber Craven (Zachary); and great-grandchildren Olive, Barrett and Benjamin.A visitation will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Palms Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:00 am at Palms Funeral Home. Graveside to follow at Angleton Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton, Texas 77515.