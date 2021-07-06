Lillie Delacruz Mata, 61, of Beeville, Texas, was called home to the gates of Heaven on July 4, 2021.
Mrs. Mata was born in Beeville, on June 22, 1960, to Evodio Delacruz and Leonora Soto. She married Luis Mata on Feb. 11, 1978, and was a provider for Crossroads Home health for 22 years. Lillie was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death her parents; husband, Luis Mata; daughter, Leticia Mata; sister, Linda Moreno; brothers, David Rodriguez and Fidel Rodriguez.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Lydia (Anita Wessels) Mata; son, Antonio (Tony) Moreno Jr., both of Beeville; brother, Arturo (Ellie) Delacruz of Reno, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Luis Mata, Cody Mata, Selena Mata, Esmeralda Tapia, Marivel Tapia, Nayelly Moreno; great-granddaughter; Aubree Martinez; aunt, Dalia Schatz.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:00am with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Antonio (Tony) Moreno Jr., Luis Mata, Joel Barron, Oscar Franco, Joaquin Armijo and Javier Martinez.