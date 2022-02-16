Lily May Gomez, 63, of Beeville, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2022.
Mrs. Gomez was born on January 17, 1959, in Beeville to Simon Rincon and Adela Esparza.
She is preceded in death by her mother; brothers, Ruben Ramirez, Domingo (Roach) Esparza; grandchild, Baby Lee; sister-in law, Christine Esparza; brother-in-law, Santos Medina.
She is survived by her children, Mauricio (Dalia) Rincon, Regina Suniga, Ramon Eddie Suniga, Adelfo (Omega) Soria Jr., Abel Salazar Jr.; siblings, Fabian Salazar Sr., Concepcion Esparza, San Martin (Norma) Esparza, Tomasita (Lupe) Esparza Yanez, Olvano (Alice) Esparza, Alberto Esparza; grandchildren, Justin, Clarissa, Cristella, Melissa, Cornelio, Christa, Desilynn, Amysi, Junior Ramon, Ramon Eddie, Ramon, Lilly, Aliyah, Faith, Jezlyn, Maylia, Everly, Analeigh, Abrum Romel; greatgrandchildren, Tarah, Isabele, Gabriel, Sergio, Lea, Adrianna.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Chapel service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mauricio (Morris) Rincon, Adelfo Soria Jr., Abel Salazar Jr., Cornelio (CJ) Paiz, Justin Guzman, Armando Morales.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home