Linda Ann (Gilbert) Henkhaus, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on July 24, 2021, at the age of 69.
She entered this world on March 3, 1952, in Beeville, Texas, born to Fred F. Gilbert and Annie Mae (Doubrava). She was a 1970 graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School and married John E. Henkhaus Jr. on January 7, 1972. Her passion of driving children safely to and from school led her to a long successful career as a beloved bus driver with Skidmore-Tynan ISD for 20 years and Beeville ISD for 9 years, retiring on May 31, 2017. As an active member of First Baptist Church, Skidmore, Linda served her church community as a Sunday School teacher. She then moved to Beeville and joined Beeville First Baptist. She enjoyed keeping up with the local news and the weather every night. She loved letting everyone know what was going on. She had to have the newspaper when it came out. She loved spending time with family and friends and making her nightly calls to those close to her. She loved reading her devotional daily and spending time in prayer.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe F. and Annie Helen (Sliva) Doubrava; father, Fred Gilbert; mother and stepfather, Annie Mae and Jay S. Cox; stepsister, Arlene Davis; and half-brother, Joe S. Cox.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of 49 years, John E. Henkhaus Jr.; two sons, John E. Henkhaus III and James S. (Dora) Henkhaus; granddaughters, Sheyenne M. Henkhaus and Sheridyn F. Henkhaus; grandson, James “Scotty” Henkhaus Jr.; stepbrother, Jerry L. Cox; half-sister, Sandra K. Trevino; and half-brother, Michael W. Cox.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at First Baptist Church, Beeville with Pastor Carl Pickett officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Scott Mayer, Michael Kroen, Joey McFall, Ernest Del Bosque, Wesley Childers and Phillip Durst.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Lionel Garza.