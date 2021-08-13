Linda Belle (Pollan) Denning, 76, of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Linda was born December 31, 1944, in Beeville to Billie Ruth (Slayton) and Rubeun Lloyd Pollan Jr. She married Theodore “Ted” Denning on November 19, 1960, in Mission, Texas.
She was beautiful, intelligent, kind, and brave. She never shied away from a challenge. She worked throughout her life in many professions including bookkeeping, tax preparation and even a brief dog-breeding venture. She waited tables and even came to own her own restaurant in Santa Fe, Texas. Further down the road, she drove a one-ton Dodge truck doing hot-shot work on her own terms and was very proud of making that happen. Her real job, though, as she would tell you, was that of being the wife of a cowboy and a full-time mother, which she said is all she ever wanted to be.
What she enjoyed most was summer vacations when all those grandchildren could come and stay with Mimi & PawPaw. She also loved a good mystery and a lot of game shows. She loved to get into a project (not so much with the finishing, but that was okay). She treasured Sunday dinners with her family, telling stories and jokes, and having a good laugh – one that we will miss dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Daphne and J.C. Little; and her granddaughter, Candace Rovira.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ted Denning of Hitchcock; her son, Wade Denning of Alvin; her two daughters, Sharon Rovira of New Orleans, Louisiana and Stacie Denning of League City, Texas. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 16, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 o’clock. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wade Denning, Jake Denning, Eddie Denning, Jarod Newkirk-Denning, Nicholas Rovira and Kenneth Booth.
