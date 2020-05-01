Linda S. Casarez, 69, of Beeville, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1951, in Berclair, Texas, to Ricardo and Sofia (Camacho) Flores. She married Raul Casarez on March 23, 1973, in Beeville, Tx. She was the owner and operator of My Sisters Shoppe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Rosa Guevara; and two brothers, Ruben and Robert Flores.
She is survived by her husband, Raul Casarez of Beeville; three daughters, Anna Garcia, Marisol and Mariana Casarez, all of Beeville; one sister, Ruby (Joe) Soliz of Beeville; four grandchildren, Ismael Perez, Lucas Garcia, Marielena Garcia and Aleana Guerra; one great-grandson, Andreas Reign Martinez.
Due to the COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at Beeville Memorial Park with Deacon Juan M. Vasquez officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are David Lucas Garcia, Ismael Perez, Joseph Soliz, Higinio Casarez, Orlando Martinez and Suzanne Guinn.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel