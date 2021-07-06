Linda Simonson Lines, 71, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on July 3, 2021.
Linda, the second of five siblings, was born August 8, 1949, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Joseph McDaniels and Rafaela Veronica Meringue. She attended college at Old Dominion University in Virginia where she majored in Math and English.
She married Stan Simonson and had two children, Charles Stanley Malachi Simonson and Katherine “Katie” Elaine Simonson. She later married Lee Walter Lines after he asked her for the pleasure of the next dance to the song “Linda” (Do you Wanna Dance) by Steve Wariner. This was the beginning of a true love story, and she was with him until his passing in 1993.
Linda lived a life of Christian service. She was devoted to her children, her family, her church and her community. She was an elementary school teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, then a nurse who served the Beeville community for more than two decades. She was a devoted member of the Divine Mercy Society, which was more than a membership; it was also her passion and her group of closest friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Walter Lines; father, Joe McDaniels; mother, Rae Meringue; and a brother, Mac McDaniels.
Survivors include her son, Charles Simonson; daughter, Katherine Simonson Wolter; beloved granddaughter, Mikayla Grace Campos; as well as Charles’ and Katie’s spouses, James Parker and Dale Wolter; sisters, Gail Durand and Lucy Rudiger; and a brother, Gene McDaniels.
Linda and her family wish to convey a special thank you to Minnie Barrera, a special friend and caretaker in Linda’s declining years.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 o’clock. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made in Linda’s name to the St. Joseph Divine Mercy Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 609 East Gramman, Beeville, Texas 78102.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home