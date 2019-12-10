Lional Boyd Hodge, 64, of Beeville, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Mr. Hodge was born Sept. 17, 1955, in Beeville to Claudia and Charles V. Hodge. He was an A.C. Jones graduate and served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Texaco, was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and barbecuing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles Hodge Jr.
Survivors include his life partner, Pamela Hughes; and numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be conducted there after visitation at 11 o’clock with Rev. Eric Tarver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ray Barefield, Mitchell Smith Jr., Ozzie Smith, Carl Hinderman, Joe Loya and Marty Virata.
Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Benavides, Micheal Virata, Ronald Barefield, Gavin Tippens, Conrad Vela and Martin Arciba.
Treviño Funeral Home