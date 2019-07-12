Lonnie Frank Smith, 57, of Magnolia, Texas, formerly of Beeville, Texas, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born September 18, 1961, in Payson, Utah, to Frank Max and Carolyn Susan (Montoya) Smith. His mother later married Robert Milton Hardman, who raised Lonnie and his sister as his own.
Lonnie graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1979 and began his career with Transco Gas Pipeline and continued his employment with them as they took him to the Houston area and eventually transitioned to Williams, from which he retired. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and teasing friends and family mercilessly. He was an honest, hard-working teddy bear of a man whose absence will be felt deeply by friends and family.
He married Evelyn Foyt July 7, 2001, in El Campo, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father; his step-father; and his brother, Sean Patrick Hardman.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Hardman of Beeville; his wife, Evelyn Smith and step-son, Dustin Heimann, both of Magnolia; his children, Stephanie (Sean) Trader, Robert Smith and Samantha Smith, all of California; his sisters, Connie (James) Hatfield of Beeville and Teresa (Jeff) Kennedy of Fort Worth; nephews; and grandchildren, Christopher Ramirez and Alyssa Trader.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church or your place of worship.