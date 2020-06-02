Lorenza G. Salinas, 76, of Beeville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mrs. Salinas was born April 15, 1944, in Beeville, Texas, to Florentina (Villarreal) Eliseo Garcia. She married Anatolio Salinas Jr.and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anatolio “Tony” Salinas Jr.; sister, Herminia Lara; and brothers, Adolfo Camargo, Arturo Camargo, Enrique Camargo and Daniel Garcia.
Survivors include a daughter, Dalia (Mauricio) Rincon; grandson, Justin-Lee Guzman; two granddaughters, Clarissa Rincon and Cristella Rincon; great-granddaughter, Tarah Lynn Guzman; five sisters, Sara Gonzales, Lucia Garza, Baudelia Hansen, Dora (Pablo) Gonzales and Guadalupe Gonzales; and one brother, Jose (Anita) Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 2, Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted at 10:00am Wednesday, June 3, at the funeral home with Father Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Justin Lee Guzman, AJ Gomez, Adam Gonzales, Jose Angel Garcia, Arnold Gonzales and Ricardo Vazquez.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Justin-Lee Guzman, Cristella Rincon, Clarissa Rincon; great-grandchild, Tarah Lynn Guzman; and son-in-law, Mauricio Rincon.
