Loretta Mae (Dillman) Spires, 78, of Beeville, Texas passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Loretta was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sept. 24, 1943 to Herbert and Edna Dillman.
She graduated from W.B. Ray High School before meeting the love of her life, Thomas Wesley Spires. They married on Feb. 21, 1963 in Norfolk, VA, eventually moving to Beeville, Texas in 1973.
Loretta worked as a bookkeeper at McKennon City Drug, then in the business office at Bee County College before transferring to the financial aid office from which she retired after almost 20 years.
She was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Affectionately known as “Amaretta,” she was named by her first grandson, Andrew, because he couldn’t pronounce Grandma Loretta. Amaretto Sour just so happened to be her favorite drink. She was later known as “Retta” by her youngest granddaughter, Olivia, because she couldn’t pronounce Amaretta.
She had many friends and was well loved in the community. She loved hosting her famous Christmas Eve parties and enjoyed her girl’s trips and Bunco nights with friends.
She was a diehard San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church where she always volunteered and attended church faithfully.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Dillman; and her sisters, Lois Yates and Shirley Mann.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Spires of Beeville; two sons, Danny (Libby) Spires of Beeville and Brian (Sabrina) Spires of Pflugerville; grandchildren, Trey Wilson, Claire Wilson, Andrew Spires, Cody Spires, Kristen Spires, Lyndsey Spires and Olivia Spires; great-grandson, Avery Wilson; great-granddaughters, Kathleen Manciaz and Hannah Trevino; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Rachel Martinez for her kind and loving care for Loretta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Beeville or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home