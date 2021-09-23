Lori Ann Garza, 48, of Beeville left Earth on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. She was born on Sept. 25, 1972, in Beeville, Texas, to Elma Gutierrez and the late Margarito M. Garza Jr. She was a 1991 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and was employed by Community Council of South Texas in Three Rivers.
Those she left behind include her mother, Elma Gutierrez; one daughter, Brittany (Joseph) Ramirez; one son, Brayden N. Mendez; her brother, John Robert (Thianna) Garza; her pride and joy, grandson Ronin Eli Ramirez, all of Beeville; as well as several nephews, niece and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Margarito M. Garza Jr..; paternal grandmother, Fidelia M. Garza; maternal grandparents, Cruz M. Ramirez and Delfina Gutierrez Ramirez; maternal aunt, Gloria Ramirez Andrade; and paternal uncle, Jesse M. Garza.
A memorial service to honor her will be held at New Life Church at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021.